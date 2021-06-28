MATTOON — Betty Jean Cushman, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:40 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Christian Village in Neoga, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL, Reverend Joe Techau will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.