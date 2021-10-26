MATTOON — Betty Jean Martin, age 86, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:20 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A private family service will be held at noon, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at The First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Betty was born on April 22, 1935, in Junction, IL, to the late Elbert Woods and Melva Dean. After her father's death, Betty was raised by her mother and loving stepfather, Dale Awalt. She married Lindel R. Martin on July 5, 1957, in Carbondale, IL, and they enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage together; he preceded her in death April 27, 2021.

She is survived by one son, Stephen L. Martin of Louiseville, KY; two daughters: Kimberly A. Dalton of Middleburg, FL, Tamara S. Overton and husband Myles of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren: Joshua A. Martin and wife Rochelle of Coryton, IN, Jessica L. Ryan and husband Nathan of St. Louis, MO, Kyndall R. Kaufman and husband Adam, Tayli M. Frantz and husband Zac, Logan M. Thornton and husband Bryce, all of Mattoon, IL; twelve great-grandchildren and another on the way; one brother, Mike Awalt and wife Cindy of Carmi, IL; two sisters: Glenda Moye of Carbondale, IL, Debbie Griffith and husband Walt of Kennesaw, GA; one brother-in-law, Richard Moye of Ridgeway, IL. She is preceded in death by one infant brother, Carrol D. Woods.

Betty obtained her bachelor's degree of English and minor of Geography from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. She worked in education for numerous years as an Executive Assistant to the Regional Superintendent of School District in Coles County. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon, IL.

Betty enjoyed spending time at home, crocheting, completing crossword puzzles, and playing Pinochle with her husband. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Betty's family was her pride and joy. Although quiet and reserved, she was always exceptionally excited to hold the new babies that joined the family over the years.

She touched the hearts of her loved ones and will be fondly remembered.

Memorials in her honor may be made to The Frist Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.