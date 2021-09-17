URBANA — Betty Jean Sampson, age 90, of Urbana, IL passed away at 7:38 PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Betty was born on March 22, 1931, to the late John and Elizabeth May (Cline) McGhee. She is survived by two sons, Daniel W. Sampson of Urbana, IL and Alan Lee Sampson of Urbana, IL. She was preceded in death by one sister.

Dedicated to helping others, Betty was Head Nurse in the Allergy Department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was affiliated with many organizations including a fifty-year membership of the General Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star of Mattoon, IL. Caring and charitable, Betty regularly donated to Carle Center for Philanthropy, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Easter Seals, Wounded Warrior Project, Illinois State Police, and Champaign County Sheriff's Office among others. Betty also donated her time as an Election Official during elections.

A world traveler and food connoisseur, Betty took pleasure in her retirement years exploring the United States and many countries across the globe. She spent countless hours sewing barbie doll clothes as it warmed her heart to make children smile. She enjoyed social events with family and friends and attending bible studies.

