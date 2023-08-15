June 26, 1929 - Aug. 8, 2023

CHARLESTON — Betty Jean Simon, 94, of Pekin, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Pekin Manor. She was formerly of Charleston.

Born June 26, 1929, in Bedford, IA, to Charles Henry and Helen Harriet (Clary) Atkins, she married Delbert R. Simon in 1951.

Surviving is one son, Rick (Debbie) Simon of Pekin; one daughter-in-law; four grandchildren: David (Allie) Simon of Chicago, Ian Simon of Austin, TX, Derek (Elizabeth) Simon of Springfield, Kristen (Aaron) Hughes of Connecticut; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Simon; one brother, Henry Atkins; and three sisters: Dorothy Johnson, Lucille Talbott, and Bernice Atkins-Bayless.

She was a graduate of Simpson College in Indianola, IA, with her bachelor's degree. She later received her Master's in Music Education from Eastern Illinois University.

As the family moved several times, she enjoyed directing both adult and children's choirs in Methodist churches in Flint, MI, Bellingham, WA, and Iowa City, IA. After settling in Charleston, IA, in 1969, Betty was a music teacher for Charleston Public Schools for many years. She also was a longtime member and director of the children's choir at Wesley United Methodist Church. She remained close to her retired teacher friends, and cherished traveling and volunteering with them.

She enjoyed her collection of owls, rocks from places she had visited, and Disney characters. She was particularly fond of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Her collections were a fun attraction to her five great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. Betty loved playing games with family during holidays, and her favorite show was Jeopardy.

Her memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, IA, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th Street, Charleston, IL, 61920.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.