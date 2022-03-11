STEWARDSON — Betty Joan Procell, 93, of Stewardson, IL, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham, IL.

Graveside services, for family, will be held in the Stewardson Cemetery. Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson is assisting the family.

Betty was born October 3, 1928, in Shelbyville, IN, the daughter of Louis and Effa Mae (Oakley) Clark. She married Andrew C. Procell on May 23, 1947, in Shelbyville, IN, the same day she graduated from high school.

Betty worked in the office of JC Penney for many years in Mattoon and Effingham. Betty and Reverend Procell were known in the community for their 22-years of service with the Stewardson and Mode United Methodist Churches and 40-plus years in ministry.

Betty was a prayer warrior who loved her family dearly. When she was not praying or reading her Bible, she could be found walking around Stewardson with her husband, singing her favorite hymns, cooking and baking for her family, watching a good mystery, listening to her beloved Gaither gospel music, using her amazing imagination to bring an extra level of excitement to story or playtime for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren or looking after someone in need. Betty gave joyously and gave often. She was a shining example of faith, kindness and the power of love and prayer to all who knew her.

She is right where she has always wanted to be and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her son, Andrew Lee (wife, Lorinda) Procell of Mattoon; grandchildren: Stacy (husband, Jim) Carroll of Stewardson, Andrew (Zachary) Procell of Mason, Ian Procell of Urbana and Jessica (husband, Joey) Hiller of Portal, GA; and nine great-grandchildren.

