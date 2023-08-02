June 6, 1929 - Aug. 2, 2023

MATTOON — Betty June (Tucker) Hughes, age 94, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Brother Don Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Betty June was born on June 6, 1929, in Shelby County, IL, the daughter of Ed and Lulu (Walden) Tucker. She married Albert Dean Hughes on June 20, 1947. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage until his passing on October 22, 2021.

Survivors include her son, Dan (Cindi) Hughes; grandchildren: Rachel (Toby) Hutchings and Casey Hughes; great-grandchildren: Adam and Mollie Hutchings; sister-in-law, Shirley Tucker of Neoga, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Joe "Bob" Tucker who she was very close to.

Betty June was a faithful member of the Church of Christ for 48 years. She and Dean were members of the South Side Church of Christ in Mattoon, IL. Betty June and Dean enjoyed traveling; visiting Hawaii three times, Alaska, and many other states including several winters in Florida. They traveled overseas and saw many historical sights including: the Holy Land, Europe, Budapest, Hungary, Costa Rica.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Heartland Senior Living Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.