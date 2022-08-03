Oct. 26, 1928 - July 29, 2022

SEBRING, Florida — Betty L. (Durnal) Floyd, age 93, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on July 29, 2022, at her home.

Betty was born on October 26, 1928, in Martinsville, il, the daughter of Ralph and Fredia (Darling) Durnal. She married Clifford (Jack) Floyd on April 27, 1946. He passed away July 17, 2015, after 69 years of marriage.

Survivors include son, Steve Floyd of Sebring, FL; daughter, Sally Ault of Bonita Springs, FL; granddaughter, Lisa Whiting and her husband, Dave; great-grandchildren: Mason, Leah and Jack of Tallahassee, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Bonnie; brothers: Wayne and Harold; grandson, Bryan Ault.

Betty was a devoted mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and traveling.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL, 33870.

