MATTOON — Betty Lou Olmstead, 93, of Mattoon, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
Betty was born December 26, 1928, at Toledo, IL, a daughter of Arthur Benjamin and Faye Ida (Stewart) Olmstead. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and five sisters.
The family would especially like to thank her nephew, Michael Olmstead, for taking care of her.
Betty retired as an operator supervisor with the phone company.
No public service is planned. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
