LOXA — Betty M. Lawrence, age 79 of Loxa, Illinois and formerly of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, January 15, 2021. The private graveside service, honoring and celebrating her life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston with Pastor Matthew Philbrick officiating. Charitable gifts in her honor may be made to Lincolnland Hospice or to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

Betty was born September 5, 1941 in Carbondale, Illinois, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (McGuire) Smith. She married Jerry Lawrence on May 6, 1968 in Murphysboro, Illinois and he survives. She is also survived by two sons, Maurice Edward Lawrence (Sherry) of Mattoon, Illinois and Steven Douglas Lawrence (Tasha) of Charleston, Illinois; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a step-great-grandchild; and her sister, Marjorie Schaffer (William) of Troy, Illinois. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bud" Smith.

