March 22, 1937 - May 20, 2022
STRASBURG — Betty Margaret Stremming, 85, of Strasburg, IL, formerly of Windsor, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
Betty was born on March 22, 1937 in Lovington, IL, the daughter of Clem and Maurine (McKown) Buxton. She graduated from Sullivan High School in the Class of 1955. She married Maurice "Spud" Luce on September 28, 1962 and they had two children, Mark and Debra. Upon joining the Windsor Community, she worked with young girls in the local Brownie Troop of Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, where she served on the Women's Committee. Betty was the Head of Housewares at Black & Company in Decatur, IL. She later worked as a CNA at the Masonic Home in Sullivan, IL until retirement. Betty was preceded her in death by her husband, Spud, on July 7, 1978. She married Robert Stremming on March 2, 1991, and they were married for over thirty years. Betty was an excellent cook, and was known for her pies. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, and a former and charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan, IL.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Mark Luce and wife Melissa of Strasburg, IL; daughter, Debra Luce of Sussex, WI; step-sons, Dennis Stremming and wife Mary of Mahomet, IL, and Douglas Stremming and wife Amy of Strasburg, IL; six grandchildren, Sarah Luce, Jonathan Luce (Abby), Benjamin Stremming (Lisa), Elizabeth Stremming, Jack Stremming, and Dennon Stremming; and sister-in-law, Dansel Buxton of Mt. Zion, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Spud Luce; and brothers, Loren, Jack, and Blaine Buxton.
