CHARLESTON — Betty North Waltman, 92, of Charleston, Illinois passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Park, Terre Haute, Indiana. Family requests that there be no memorial donations made.

Betty was born September 25, 1929, in Terre Haute the daughter of Jake and Ethel (Price) North. She married Willis Orey Waltman, Jr. on June 17, 1951, and he preceded her on May 25, 1993.

She is survived by her son, Bradley (Karla) Waltman of Parrish, Florida; daughter, Cindy (Mel) Boyer of Charleston, Illinois; three grandchildren: Melanie Waltman Umphers (Allen), Emma Boyer and William Boyer; and sister, Martha Fortune. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

