CHARLESTON — Betty North Waltman, 92, of Charleston, Illinois passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Park, Terre Haute, Indiana. Family requests that there be no memorial donations made.
Betty was born September 25, 1929, in Terre Haute the daughter of Jake and Ethel (Price) North. She married Willis Orey Waltman, Jr. on June 17, 1951, and he preceded her on May 25, 1993.
She is survived by her son, Bradley (Karla) Waltman of Parrish, Florida; daughter, Cindy (Mel) Boyer of Charleston, Illinois; three grandchildren: Melanie Waltman Umphers (Allen), Emma Boyer and William Boyer; and sister, Martha Fortune. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.