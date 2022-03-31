 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beulah Margene Cutright

Feb. 12, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON — A memorial service for Beulah Margene Claxon Cutright will be held at 1:00, Saturday April 2, 2022 at Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 6205 26th Street, Mattoon, Illinois.

