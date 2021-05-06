MATTOON — Beverley Jean (Sell) Ray-Fleenor, age 90, of Mattoon passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Beverley was born on October 28, 1930 the daughter of Kenneth A. and Maggie Dell (Boone) Sell. She married John Ray on December 2, 1950. He preceded her in death in March 1981. She later married Charles E. Fleenor in December 1984. He preceded her death in 2002.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri (Eric) Pforr of Mattoon, IL; granddaughter, Heather Pforr-Kastl of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Alexis Olivia Kastl and Skylar Ray Kastl. In addition to John and Charles, Beverley was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Cecil, James Otto, Gerald, Dale Ruggles, Virgil and Nelson Boone; and four sisters: Neva, Ruie Genia, Iva and Marjorie.
Beverley was a member of the First General Baptist Church until 1980 where she taught Bible school and Bible studies for many years. She later became a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Beverley worked for General Electric until her daughter was born and she became a stay-at-home mom. She later worked for the Fabric Center and Warehouse Sales. Beverley will be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was the caregiver for her parents until they passed away. In earlier years, Beverley and John enjoyed hunting together. She was a good shot, even though she only had full vision in one eye. Over the years she would cook what was brought home from hunting, including her favorite morel mushrooms. Beverley loved dogs, especially her Shih Tzus. She also loved the beach and the ocean. Beverley enjoyed making memories at her summer house at Lake Mattoon with family and friends where there was a crowd every weekend. Beverley was famous for her Southern Lemon Icebox Pie. She and granddaughter Heather shared a very close bond. Heather was her caregiver full-time for the past two years. Beverley will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her. She is now rejoicing in heaven with her beloved family.
