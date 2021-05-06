Beverley Jean (Sell) Ray-Fleenor

Beverley was a member of the First General Baptist Church until 1980 where she taught Bible school and Bible studies for many years. She later became a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Beverley worked for General Electric until her daughter was born and she became a stay-at-home mom. She later worked for the Fabric Center and Warehouse Sales. Beverley will be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was the caregiver for her parents until they passed away. In earlier years, Beverley and John enjoyed hunting together. She was a good shot, even though she only had full vision in one eye. Over the years she would cook what was brought home from hunting, including her favorite morel mushrooms. Beverley loved dogs, especially her Shih Tzus. She also loved the beach and the ocean. Beverley enjoyed making memories at her summer house at Lake Mattoon with family and friends where there was a crowd every weekend. Beverley was famous for her Southern Lemon Icebox Pie. She and granddaughter Heather shared a very close bond. Heather was her caregiver full-time for the past two years. Beverley will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her. She is now rejoicing in heaven with her beloved family.