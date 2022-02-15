CHARLESTON — On February 13, 2022, Beverly Ann Hite, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Beverly died peacefully in the presence of her husband and children, at the Mattoon Health Care Facility after a long battle with a long-term illness.

Beverly was born July 18, 1948, in Charleston, IL, the daughter of Wayne W. and P. Amelia (Stewart) Farris. She was in the Class of 1966 at Charleston High School. Beverly had a career in the hospitality industry and was well known for her baking goods. She loved to dance, had a beautiful and giving heart, an outgoing personality, and never met a stranger. She showed great love to whom ever entered her life.

Beverly was married in February 1972 to Richard W. Hite, who was her sweetheart, best friend and partner in life for 50-years at the time of her death.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepson, Douglas K. Hite.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard W. Hite; are her daughters: Melissa Sanders of Charleston, IL, Rosetta Linder (Jake) of Creighton, MO; her sons: Richard Linder II (Pamela) of Mattoon, IL, Aaron Hite (Lindsey) of Charleston, IL; and two stepchildren: Laura David (Michael) of Evansville, IN, Darrell Hite of Peoria, IL. Sixteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Besides her children, Beverly is survived by her siblings: Willian Stewart (Susan) of FL, John Farris (Joanne) of MI, Robert Farris of IL, Thomas Farris (Patricia) of OK, Margaret Phillips of IL, Paula Hinton

(Jim), AR, and Nancy Farris, IL.

The visitation celebrating Beverly's life will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Chambers Cemetery in Charleston, IL, for family only. There will be a celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge in Charleston following the burial for friends and family. Memorials in her honor may be made to Camp New Hope and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.