WESTFIELD — Bill D. Fouty, 67, of Westfield, IL, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on October 5, 2021, at Barnes - Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday October 11, 2021, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Richwood Cemetery in Westfield, IL.

Bill was born November 19, 1953 in Palestine, IL, to Glenn and Eula (Smith) Fouty. He married Kim Kimball on October 20, 2001.

Survivors include his loving wife; sons: Mike Fouty, Kris Kimball and Dustin Kimball; daughter Misty (Richard) Curl; brother Jim (Sue) Fouty; sister-in-law Brenda Fouty; grandchildren: Mackinzie Fouty, Skyler Curl, Nate Fouty, Ditton Curl, Dax Curl, Saebra Curl and Nick Fouty; and special feline friend Tommie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Ron.

Bill worked in the Oilfield for forty plus years. In the past, Bill had the honor of being named the Mayor of Westfield. He was a member of the Westfield Lions Club. One of his favorite past times was fishing. Memorials can be made to: Leukemia Foundation, Clark County Humane Shelter or Casey JFL.

