CHARLESTON — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Billie Jean Brant, of Charleston went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord.

The funeral service honoring her life will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston, IL, with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church. The family requests everyone wear red, her all-time favorite color. Arrangements by Caudill-King.