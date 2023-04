CHARLESTON — On April 1, 2023, Ms. Billie Jean Mitchell, born February 21, 1938, in Little Rock, AR, got her wings and was peacefully surrounded by family at SBL.

Billie is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, her spouse, her best friend, her son, and grandson. Billie leaves behind a daughter, six nieces, two nephews, eight grandkids and many great-grandkids.