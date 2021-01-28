MATTOON — Billie Lynn Staniszewski, age 67, of Mattoon passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial services honoring her life will be held in the spring. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Billie was born on April 26, 1953 in Mattoon the daughter of Bill and Marge (Ganoe) McKee.

Survivors include her son, Joe Staniszewski of Mattoon, IL; sisters-in-law, Sherry McKee of Mt. Prospect, IL and Betty McKee of Bend, OR; nephew, Patrick McKee (Paul Connlley) and children, Paxton Connlley-McKee and Parker Connlley-McKee; aunt and uncle, Mim and Jim Houts of Arizona; cousins: Kathy Waters, John Gano, Jan Gano and Becky Davis; Debbie Crisafulli. Billie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Billie worked for Agri-Fab in Sullivan for 34 years as team leader in shipping and receiving. She loved to read and travel. Most of all, Billie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

