OAKLAND - Billy (Bill) Edward Boyer, age 85, of Oakland, IL, was called to be with the Lord Sunday, August 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born November 23, 1934, in Kansas, IL to Charles Francis and Ruth (Throneburg) Boyer. He married Doris Virginia Davenport on December 6, 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and attended the Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed Boyer Campouts and fishing. For twenty-seven years, Bill and Doris performed country music as Bill Boyer and the Country Flames.

Bill was a phenomenal father and devoted husband. His family was his entire life. A stranger to no one, Bill had a passion for giving, even if that meant the very shirt off his back. His humor is something that will be missed by all. Bill’s arsenal of jokes was so vast that he never told the same joke twice. He was a passionate man who will be missed dearly by all who were touched his soul.