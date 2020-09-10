× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Blanche L. Titus, 84, of Mattoon and formerly of Toledo, Illinois passed away at 11:15 a.m. on September 8, 2020 at the Harmony Center at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Toledo Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo is assisting the family.

Blanche was born in Neoga, Illinois on September 12, 1935 to Mearl and Violet (Keller) White. She married Ralph Titus on March 7, 1958. Surviving is her loving husband; sons Dennis (Brenda) Titus and Bruce (Bridget) Titus; daughter Karen (Chris) Buescher; grandchildren Brian Titus, Timothy Titus fiancé Shayla Lawhorn, Jamie Titus fiancé Tim McCaslin, Katie Titus, Joey Titus and Zack Buescher; two great grandchildren Cameron and Jeremiah Titus; brothers Loren and Virgil White; sister Rose Smith. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Vernon, Clarence, and Herschel White.

Blanche had worked at Kerns Manufacturing in Neoga. She also worked for Peace Meal at the Life Center in Toledo. She was a member of the Jewett Community Church and the Toledo American Legion Auxiliary. Blanche was an avid Illini Basketball, Chicago Cubs and M & M's NASCAR fan.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Harmony Center for the care given their mom during her time there. Memorials can be made to either the Jewett Community Church or the Life Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.