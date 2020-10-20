 Skip to main content
Bob G. McCall
Bob G. McCall

MATTOON — Bob G. McCall, age 86 of Mattoon, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For full obituary or to express online condolences please visit, www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

