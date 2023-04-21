Dec. 23, 1926 - March 30, 2023

MATTOON — Bob Morton, age 96, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A celebration of his life is planned for Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Truth and Grace Fellowship, 1304 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon. A light meal will be provided.

Suggested memorials to Truth and Grace Building Fund or to a favorite non profit.

Bob was born in Trilla, IL, on December 23, 1926, at home during a blizzard to Frank and Ethel Morton. He was the youngest and joined William, Beulah, Carl, and Margaret to complete the family.

He was a proud WWII Navy veteran, who was in underwater demolitions in the Pacific. After the war, Bob returned to Mattoon and married the love of his life, Janet Walker, on March 20, 1948. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.

They are survived by their children: Tonya of Mattoon, Mike(Mary) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Tamie(Bryan) of Santa Barbara, CA. Three sons Steve, Jeff, and Craig and a grandson, Todd, are deceased. Other family who survive are grandson, Jeremy(Lori) and their children: Josiah, Anna(fiance Evan Oliver), Julia; Todd's wife's Brooke and their sons: Adrian and Dallas; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

Dad was a lifelong Cubs fan and he loved coaching his sons in baseball. Watching his sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. Family and friends meant the world to him. It was a life well lived and well loved.