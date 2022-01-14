MATTOON — Bobie Jae Lambert, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away on December 11, 2021, he was born on April 10, 1931.
Arrangements have been made through the Neptune Society in Fishers, IN, with plans for a celebration of life scheduled for March 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Life Church in Fishers, IN.
Memorial donations in remembrance of Bobie Jae Lambert may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, or to the Brighton Hospice of Indiana.
