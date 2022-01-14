 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bobie Jae Lambert

  • 0

MATTOON — Bobie Jae Lambert, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away on December 11, 2021, he was born on April 10, 1931.

Arrangements have been made through the Neptune Society in Fishers, IN, with plans for a celebration of life scheduled for March 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Life Church in Fishers, IN.

Memorial donations in remembrance of Bobie Jae Lambert may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, or to the Brighton Hospice of Indiana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News