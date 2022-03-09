JEWETT — Bonnie Lou Kingery, age 67, of rural Jewett, IL, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Toledo Christian Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday March 15, 2022, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Toledo Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bonnie was born on December 23, 1955, in Mattoon, IL, to Robert Roy and Lavonne (Bradbury) Gilpin, both of Mattoon. She married Alfred Allen Kingery on January 15, 1983, at the Toledo Christian Church in Toledo, IL, by Minister Pat Powers.

Bonnie earned an associate degree in Data Processing at Lake Land College, in Mattoon, IL. She was employed by First Mid Bank & Trust in Mattoon as a bookkeeper for some time. Later, she served as a custodian for the Toledo Christian Church for 20-years. She enjoyed worship, attending church, baking, crocheting, reading, watching science fiction, and especially spending quality time with family.

She is survived by her husband; her sons: Daniel Kingery of Mattoon, IL, Troy Kingery (married to Emily) of Centralia, IL, and Samuel Kingery (married to Mackenzie) of Jewett, IL; her stepsons: Chad, and Bart Kingery both of Woodbury, IL; her parents; her brothers: Robert Ray Gilpin and Ronald Roy Gilpin both of Mattoon, IL; and seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be designated to Toledo Christian Church in Toledo, IL. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.