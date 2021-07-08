GREENUP — Bonnie Sue Hite, 55, of Greenup, Illinois passed away July 4th at Carle Foundation Hospital Urbana after a lengthy illness. She was born September 23, 1965 to William and Nancy (Hall) Tipsword. She married William Hite on March 8, 1986.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by Her husband Bill of Greenup, brothers Billy Sr., Tim, and Jerry Tipsword, and sister Mary (Jeff) West. Son, Robert Hite, Greenup; daughters: Jamie Sumnar (Tony Crum) Mattoon, PJ (Devin) Kirby, Casey. Stepchildren: Bradley Hite (Cheyenne) Mattoon, Rachel Hite (Zane Lawson) Mattoon. Grandchildren: Jessica Hite, Paige Chavez (Isaac), Shenna Hite, Brycen Sumnar, Serenity, Waylin, Gracie Crum, Connor Kirby and Baby Kirby due soon. Great- grandchildren: Tuvias Hite (Nale), Selena Chavez and baby Chavez due later this year. Sister-in-law Sandy Hite Humboldt, sister in law and brother in law Deborah (Charles) Rawdin, Mattoon; and many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, grandparents and stepson Anthony Hite.