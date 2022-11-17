July 12, 1961 - Nov. 10, 2022
Bradley Dean Diepholz passed away unexpectedly and peacefully while on his annual hunting trip in Illinois on November 10, 2022; he was 61 years old.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.
Brad was born to the late Wanda Imojean (Rinehart) Diepholz and Harry Dean 'Bud' Diepholz on July 12, 1961, in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Kolinski) Diepholz of Napa, CA; his two sons: Clark Vincent Diepholz of Scottsdale, AZ and Harry Dean Diepholz II of Phoenix, AZ. Brad is also survived by his sister, Jean Marie Reid of Manchester, MO; nephew, Scott Reid of Manchester, MO; niece, Jennifer Reid of Chatham, IL; brother, Kris Diepholz of Albuquerque, NM; and brother, Kurt Diepholz of Mattoon, IL.
