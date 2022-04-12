March 24, 1952 - April 11, 2022

MATTOON — Brenda Gunter, age 70, of Mattoon, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Brenda was born on March 24, 1952, in Mattoon, the daughter of Walter E. Oakley and Ruth Louise (Ingram) Judson.

Survivors include her son, Seth D. (Rayma) VanScyoc; daughters: Alissa J. Dobbs and Chelsa J. Allison; grandchildren: Mekensi Dobbs, Derek VanScyoc, Mason Van Scyoc, Cidney Trueblood and Brandon Trueblood; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Derek) Orr; nephew, Josh Hudson; and niece, Alex Haney.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.

Brenda was a bus driver for the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2. She drove for the Erba Head Start program for several years and was known by her students as Miss Brenda. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed making people happy. Most of all, Brenda loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor, may be given to the Nancy Conlon Memorial Fund, 1701 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.