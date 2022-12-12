April 2, 1953 - Dec. 8, 2022

MATTOON — Brenda Jean Matheny, age 69, of Mattoon passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial service honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Smyser Christian Church, 1521 Whitley Point Rd., Gays, IL 61928. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Brenda was born on April 2, 1953 in Pana, IL the daughter of Paul P. and Beverly (Jackson) Reifsteck. She married Michael Matheny on September 13, 1980. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2016.

Survivors include her children: Chris (Amanda) Nichols of Mattoon, IL, Andy (Celeste) Matheny of Ft. Worth, TX, Lincoln Matheny of Ft. Worth, TX and Shauna (Josh) Kemper of Mattoon, IL; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sisters: Rosemary Smith of Sullivan, IL and Sara Helton of Clinton, IL; brother, David Reifsteck; and canine companions: Rue and Chloe. In addition to her husband, Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; two great-grandchildren, Angel baby and Abigail; and sister, Marcia Morgason.

Brenda worked as a CNA at many area nursing homes over the years before retiring. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person who never knew a stranger. Brenda loved unconditionally and fiercely. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and especially loved to spoil her grandbabies. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Brenda and Michael enjoyed participating in Cops for Kids over the years. Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Cops for Kids, 1710 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.