Brenda K. Hampton

April 22, 1947 - Jan. 5, 2023

CLAYTON, Missouri — Brenda Kaye Fouste Reisacher Hampton, 75, of Clayton, MO, formerly of Shelbyville, Sullivan, and Springfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in her residence.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Pawel Augustyniak as celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, IL.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Brenda was born on April 22, 1947, in Shelbyville, I,L to Ervin and Eula (Fisher) Fouste. She graduated from Sullivan High School with the class of 1965, and later graduated from Stetson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Brenda was an entrepreneur and began Hampton Corporate Suites, St. Louis, in 1989. Her business thrived for over 30 years.

Brenda is preceded in death by her mother, Eula Reisacher Epperson, and father, Charles "Charlie" Reisacher.

