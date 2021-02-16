Brenda K. Scott

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Cisney officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Survivors include her loving companion for over 20 years, Jack Strong; granddaughter, Lindsay Floyd; siblings, Dreama (Tom) Mosher, Gary Wiseman, Libby Simon and companion Jack Gray and Linda (Rock) Janes; numerous nieces and nephews; close family friend, Tracy Floyd; half siblings: Diana Wiseman, Gary Vic Wiseman and Brian Wiseman. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters: Vicki (Scott) Floyd and Lisa Scott-Cole; sister, Sandy Crowcroft.

Brenda was a hard-working woman her entire life. She dedicated over 20 years of service to RR Donnellys. Later, opened Repeat Boutique where she owned and operated this local business for 22 years. She had a passion for fashion and enjoyed helping people feel good about themselves through clothing, shoes and accessories. Brenda was a devoted grandmother. She wouldn't let anything keep her from attending any of Lindsay's sporting events, activities or achievements. Most of all, Brenda was a loving mother, companion, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and knew her.