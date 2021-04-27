CHARLESTON — Brenda Lea Butler, 75, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at home with her family at her side. The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastors Tom Skinner and Keith Warner officiating. Burial will follow in Ashmore Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. til 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials in her honor may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church.

Brenda was born July 14, 1945 in Coles County, Illinois, daughter of Ivan Paul and Wanda L. (Reynolds) Plummer. She married Robert Lee Butler, November 9, 1991. He preceded her into Heaven, September 1, 2003. Survivors include her son, Clint Butler; three step-children: Brent Butler, Cindy (Jack) Lamar, and Cheryl Ramsey; two grandchildren: Chelsy Butler and Trent Butler; seven step-grandchildren: Brandy Garlich, Jacob Butler, Jacob Haga, Mandy Lamar, Dyllon Ramsey, Nathan Ramsey, and Alana Simardl; ten great-grandchildren; as well as one brother, Jim (Rosemary) Plummer; two sisters: Tanya Plummer and Dianna Hall (Phil Jordan), and a dear friend, Connie Heaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Paul Raymond Plummer, one great-grandchild, and dear friend, Jim Heaton.

Brenda was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the Golden Girls Club. She loved singing, listening to gospel music, spending time with her family and church family, and enjoyed her furry friend, Molly. Brenda had worked as a C.N.A and retired from ERBA/Head Start in 2001 after twenty-four years.