Brett D. Kastl

Brett was an outdoorsman. As an avid fisherman annual fishing trips to Canada were always on his calendar. He also enjoyed hunting especially feral hogs in South Carolina. Brett liked to bowl and always enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow bowlers and friends, Brian Halsey, Chris Clayton, and Justin Peterson. Brett's second home was the Indio Cigar Factory in Charleston, where he was loved and treated like family. It was there that he enjoyed relaxing with a good cigar in the company of friends. He will truly be missed by his family, coworkers, many friends, and his canine best friends, Mo and Ivy.