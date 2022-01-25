NEOGA — Brian "Kevin" Bills, age 62 of Neoga, IL, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana-Champaign, IL, with many loved ones by his side.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Kevin was born on November 18, 1959, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Robert D. Jr. and Marjorie A. (Montgomery) Bills. He is survived by his significant other, Peggy (Evans) Frailey of Neoga, IL; his two daughters: Jessie L. Duff and husband Mason of Bowling Green, KY, Morgan M. Bills of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Georgia and JJ Duff of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters: Caro Ann Ballard of Gilbert, AZ, Paula Fuqua of Cranston, RI; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jeremy LaMasters, Paul T. Frailey, and many other close friends.

Kevin was born and raised in Mattoon, IL. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1977, and from Lakeland College in 1979, with a degree in Agriculture. He married Vickie L. Coffey, mother of Jessie, in April 1979; he later married Jeri L. Knauss, mother of Morgan, in 1999. After many years in the trucking industry, Kevin was currently the Operation Manager for Alton Delivery in Mattoon, IL. Kevin had also helped on the family farm of Carroll Adkins since he was a young boy, until recent. He treasured the good times made with friends at Spanky's and riding his Harley-Davidson. Kevin will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

