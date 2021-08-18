STREAMWOOD — Bruce A. Kimbro, age 66 of Streamwood, IL formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial service in his honor will held at 11:30 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. The family is asking that all attendees wear a face mask.

Bruce was born on April 17, 1955, in Tuscola, IL the son of Bruce T. and Diana Jean (McFarland) Kimbro. He married Margaret A. Johns on January 7, 1978, in Charleston, IL. He is survived by his wife, Maggie Kimbro of Streamwood, IL; son, Jarad A. Kimbro and wife Courtney of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Rachel A. Conner and husband Paul of Streamwood, IL; five grandchildren: Jaylyn S., Cale A., Carson J. Kimbro, all of Mattoon, IL, Kaiden P., and Kennedi A. Conner of Streamwood, IL; mother, Diana Jean Kimbro of Mattoon, IL; two sisters, Sara Hopper and husband Corky of Gays, IL, Sally Salmons and husband Jeff of Mattoon, IL. He is preceded in death by his father.

Bruce worked as a printer for RR Donnelly in Mattoon, IL and Daytona Beach, FL, and at Quebecor World in Elk Grove Village, IL. In his early years as a child and young adult, Bruce was an avid baseball player and predominately held the position of a left-handed pitcher. He had many hobbies throughout his life, from learning to fly small planes to riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and becoming a grill-master. He was a jack of all trades with the ability to fix anything and find a solution.

He was a loving son, husband, dad, and grandpa. Always quick with a joke, he was a warm and big-hearted man who enjoyed making others laugh. His love for his family and friends were insurmountable. Bruce left a lasting impact on many and will be missed by all.

Memorials in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society, Illinois Chapter, 225 Michigan Avenue #1200, Chicago, IL 60601.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.