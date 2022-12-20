Sept. 8, 1969 - Dec. 19, 2022

MATTOON — Bruce David Bonell, age 53, of Mattoon, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. Les O'Dell and Rev. Joshua O'Dell officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills.

Bruce was born on September 8, 1969, in Mattoon, the son of Janet Arlene (O'Dell) Bonell-Wilson.

Survivors include his grandfather, Pete O'Dell of Mattoon, IL; uncles: Curt O'Dell of Toledo, IL, David Blethroade of Humboldt, IL, Jim Driskell of Mattoon, IL, and Les (Linda) O'Dell of East Longmeadow, MA; beloved canine companion, Missy; and several cousins.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Arlene Bonell-Wilson; grandmother, Emily Burch; step-grandmother, Karen O'Dell; and aunts: Anita Blethroade and Judy Driskell.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the ASPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.