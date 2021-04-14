MATTOON — Bruce Fitzpatrick, age 59, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Charleston, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Bruce was born in Harrisonburg, VA on October 4, 1961, to the late Frederick Fitzpatrick and Ileene (Hargis) Ealy. Bruce married his wife Kathy (Covalt) on August 24, 1992 in Charleston. Bruce was blessed with four beloved children and eight cherished grandchildren: Derek (Patty) Fitzpatrick, Alan (Carol) Fitzpatrick, Jill (Fitzpatrick) Lawhorn, and Lisa Fitzpatrick; grandchildren: Azi Fitzpatrick, Lilly Fitzpatrick, Dixie Lawhorn, James Fitzpatrick, Raylan Lawhorn, Ronan Fitzpatrick, Nora Fitzpatrick, and Ariel Lawhorn.

Bruce is survived by his sister Jeanna; and nieces: Angela Ritz, Heather Rardin, and Jacklynn Morales. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister Sarah as well as many treasured Aunts and Uncles.

His family and friends remember his love of fishing. Bruce enjoyed spending a great deal of time at Lake Charleston with a goal of catching a batch for his fish frys. He relished being outside hunting, shooting and exploring in his truck.