GREENUP — Bud Mitchell loved to sell cars. If you are from east central Illinois, chances are he sold you or a family member at least one. In fact, during his 46 years in the auto business he sold over 30,000 cars and trucks. However, all good things must come to an end, and on the evening of November 19th, 2020, he made his final trade at 93 years of age after succumbing to complications of COVID-19.

Bud was not always the iconic hometown car dealer that he came to be. Charles William "Bud" Mitchell was born June 24, 1927, to Walter and Iva Mitchell of Greenup, Illinois. At the age of four he tragically lost his mother to Tuberculosis. As a result, Bud and his sister, Kathleen "Kack" (Easton) went to live with their father's family while baby sister, Wilma (Clark) was raised by their mother's family, Elva and Launce Conrad of Toledo, Illinois. He attended Greenup Schools where he excelled in basketball. He tried twice (unsuccessfully) to join the Navy as an underage recruit. In 1945 Bud graduated from high school, and the day after he turned 18 he enlisted in the Army to serve his country. Bud served in Frankfurt, Germany, and attained the rank of Battalion Sergeant Major before being honorably discharged in 1947.