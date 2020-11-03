Byron L. Jobe

He grew up in Charleston, graduated from Charleston High School, and attended Eastern Illinois University. Following 43 years of service, Byron retired from the now closed Blaw Knox, a road equipment company which was located in Mattoon. He was an avid fisherman for many years and enjoyed looking for that special antique of his interest. He was so proud of his grandsons, who are now young men, because of their work ethic and educational accomplishments. They loved him dearly and felt he was the best grandpa anyone could ever have. For over nine years Byron's dedication for doing his entire dialysis at home every night with the devoted help of his wife was quite admirable.