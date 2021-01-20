 Skip to main content
Calvin Harold Smith
Calvin Harold Smith

CHARLESTON — Calvin Harold Smith, 61, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

His service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial with flag presentation by the Illinois Army National Guard Military Honors Team will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Calvin was born August 6, 1959 in Charleston, son of Claude "Tim" and Wilma B. (Tutwiler) Smith. He married Judy Mills, June 18, 1988 in Charleston; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Kathy (Mark) Carey and Christina Collins; seven grandchildren: Stefanie (Tyler) Massie, Shawn (Brittanie) Carozza, Megan Mills, Courtney Mills, Sidney Carey, Shyanne Collins, and Braelyn Mills; and four sisters: Christine Graham, Ruby Deckard, Fern Carver, and Vicki Mills. Seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Bernard Tutwiler, Clyde Westphal, and Dwight Smith; and three sisters: Sybil Baker, Margaret Carpenter, and Glenna Smith.

Calvin was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Calvin enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

