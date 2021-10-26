SHOREWOOD — Calvin James Brosam, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 24, 2021. Age of 81.

Calvin was born November 10, 1939, in Lovington IL. He was the last to be born of fourteen siblings to Orean, who he affectionately called "Pop" and Hattie Brosam. He was especially close to his mother who was taken from this life when he was only fourteen years old. His families' circumstances were humble and often difficult, however, there was plenty of love in their home to compensate for any hardship that would present itself.

Life's challenging circumstances led Calvin to enter the construction industry in his teen years. His hard work ethic and acquired building knowledge led him to become a business partner in Brosam Construction Company. Brosam Construction had a successful building presence throughout central Illinois. He retired in 2007 from the Carpenters Union Local #174.

In 1959, Calvin met the love of his life, Linda Irene Capista, in Charleston, IL, and they later were married on July 1, 1961. Calvin and Linda raised their two children in Mattoon, IL. They later moved to Joliet, IL, in 2002, to assist in starting Life Church Joliet, with their son and daughter-in-law. He served on the board of directors for Life Church for 20 years, and spent much of his retirement serving Life Church wherever possible. Calvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bird watching in his spare time.

Calvin is Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda Brosam (nee Capista). Son, Reverend Brent (Datha) Brosam of Joliet; and daughter Christina (Dr. Anthony) Nations of Fredrick, MD. Three grandchildren: Ellis (Obadiah) Renteria, Calvin Brosam and Eliza Nations. His sister, Hattie (Paul-deceased) Hortenstine. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Calvin will forever be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He lived putting others first. His jovial humor brought laughter that always filled a room. But most of all, he will be known for his endearing love for his wife and family. He was so proud of them.

Calvin's wife and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff of Harbor Chase Assisted Living of Plainfield, IL. Every staff member served and cared with professionalism as well as deep compassion, for which we are grateful.

