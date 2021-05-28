Carl Dean Dilsaver

SARASOTA, Florida — Carl was born in Mattoon, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a natural leader in his career and personal life. He rose to SVP at Skill and President of the Inverness Golf Club in Inverness, IL.

Most importantly, Carl was the leader of our family, giving us advice and when needed, a stern talking to. He was married to the love of his life, Lorraine, for 38 years. He was father to Timothy (deceased), David, Hillard and Dona. He has six beloved grandchildren: Timothy Jr., Jennifer, Madison, Taylor, Ryne and Madeline.

A story Carl told us recently was about a Chicago Cubs baseball game he went to in 1955. It was a monumental game in which Toothpick "Sam" Jones pitched a no hitter. Carl laughed that he couldn't tell a soul that he was there, except maybe a priest, because he was playing hooky from work that day - just one of many great stories we were fortunate enough to hear from our beloved Carl.

He was drafted out of college by the Cubs farm team. However, his very practical father told him to get a real job, which he did. He continued to be life-long Cubs fan teaching every generation how to correctly keep a score card.