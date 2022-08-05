Feb. 22, 1930 - Aug. 3, 2022

MATTOON — Carl Franklin Ferguson, age 92, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Neoga. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carl was born on February 22, 1930, in Mattoon, the son of Wayne and Ethel (Huff) Ferguson. He married Wanda Howell on September 14, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2020.

Survivors include his children: Danny (Bev) Ferguson, Steve (Virginia) Ferguson, Becky (Don) Nissen and Bobbie Diane Perez; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Ethel Ferguson; infant daughter, Julie Ferguson; two brothers: Jim and Bob Ferguson; sister, Doris Messer.

Carl will be remembered as a hard worker but lived a rich life. He worked at the old Ice Plant on Marshall Avenue, Clark Foundry, Star Service Station and Illinois Central Railroad. He later worked for Anaconda/Anamet from 1957 until his retirement in 1999. Carl and Wanda (former mayor Mattoon 1997-2001) acquired many friendships over the years, especially the Amish community. Carl always spoke fondly of the Amish and especially events (weddings, gatherings) that Carl and Wanda were invited to attend. He enjoyed riding his "Carley Ferguson" (homemade motorbike) through the Amish countryside. Carl had a passion for woodworking and taking pictures of the local area. He was always making small functional woodworking projects for use around the home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home Staff and Hospice for their dedication and professionalism.

