Carl Franklin Holley, Sr.

SHELBYVILLE — Carl Franklin "Frank" Holley, Sr., 72, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his son's home in Findlay, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Ed Wojnar officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral at 5:00 p.m. at VFW Post #4829 in Shelbyville, IL. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Frank was born on January 13, 1950 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Leonard Carl and Mildred Ione (Martz) Holley. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1968, and earned his Associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. Frank served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked in the Maintenance Department at International Paper in Shelbyville, IL, until his retirement. Frank was a member of the Funkhouser United Methodist Church. He enjoyed taking pictures, hiking, and riding his Harley. Frank was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his three sons: Carl Franklin "Frank" Holley, Jr. (Gina) of Findlay, IL, Jonathan Michael Holley (Jonna) of Colona, IL, and Eric Cook Holley of Findlay, IL; fiancee, Trudy Agney of Shelbyville, IL; Trudy's children: Susan Mercer (Bill) of Shelbyville, IL, and Lisa Collins of Effingham, IL; eleven grandchildren: Jackson Franklin Holley, Faith Amelia Holley, Savannah Elizabeth Holley, William Patrick Holley, Kamren James Holley, Konner Bradley Holley, Katie Coventry, Jericho Chambers, Clayton Stanfa, Bailey Mercer and Logan Mercer; and sisters: Catherine Lynn Holley Beard (Richard) of Pana, IL, Dianna Kay Holley Sanborn of Pana, IL, and Penny Sue Holley Slaw of Mattoon, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Carl and Emma Holley; daughter, Amanda Holley; and brother-in-law, Gary Sanborn.

