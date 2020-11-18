Carl James Hall, Jr.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend John Callio will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins.

Carl was born July 19, 1940 to the late Carl James Sr. and Ruth Minerra (Welch) Hall. He married Angela L. Frazier on June 27, 1998 in Mattoon, IL; she survives. He is also survived by five daughters: Carla J. Ebie and husband Steve of Mattoon, IL, Rhonda L. Dallas and husband Shad of Cooks Mills, IL, Jimmie J. Nichols and husband Jeff of Mattoon, IL, Jennifer R. Hall of Mattoon, IL, Brittany A. Frazier of Mattoon, IL; one brother David L. Hall Sr. and wife Mary of Mattoon, IL; one sister Sarah V. Winfield of Boca Raton, FL; ten grandchildren: Derek C. Ebie and wife Kylie of Mattoon, IL, Dusty S. Ebie and wife Hannah of Mattoon, IL, Ryan J. Hall of Champaign, IL, Taylor M. Dallas of Cooks Mills, IL, Jessica L. A. Nichols of Charleston, IL, Jared L. J. Nichols of Mattoon, IL, Cailin R. Burnett of Mattoon, IL, Jayvon Burnett of Mattoon, IL Keni Burnett of Mattoon, IL, Jazmyne Burks of Mattoon, IL; and two great-grandchildren: Raiden J. C. Ebie and Logan J. Ebie of Mattoon, IL. He was preceded in death by one sister, Micki Hall.