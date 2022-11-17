March 4, 1947 - Nov. 16, 2022

LERNA — Carl M. Best, 75, of rural Lerna, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Cumberland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 with his funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua Zoppa officiating. Burial will follow in Thomas Lincoln Cemetery, rural Lerna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family or Riley Children's Hospital - Sickle Cell Research.

Carl was born March 4, 1947, at Charleston, son of Clinton M. "Jack" and Dona J. (Hopper) Best. He was united in marriage to Martha Jane Loew, June 10, 1967, at the First Pilgrim Holiness Church of Battle Creek, MI; she survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Sarah (Best) Swardstrom and husband, Will of Albion, IL; one daughter-in-law, Ashley Nichole Best of Trilla; and two grandchildren: Molly Swardstrom and Jonathan Swardstrom, both of Albion, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two children: Janis Ruthanne Best and Colin M. Best.

Carl graduated from Charleston High School in 1965, attended Owosso College in Owosso, MI, Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN, and in 1991, graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Carl loved music and enjoyed playing the organ. He encouraged his children to appreciate music also. He was the biggest fan of Sarah's band teaching career. Carl enjoyed the years he worked at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home with his friend, John Roetker.