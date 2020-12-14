STRASBURG — Carl Ralph Lading, age 89, passed away at home at The Villas of Holly Brook in Effingham on Sunday, December 13, 2020. His wife and dear caregivers were by his side. He was a former resident of Strasburg, IL and a lifelong farmer.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate Carl's life at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Joel Cluver officiating and military rites by the Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Those attending should practice safe social distancing and wear a face mask. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be sent in Carl's honor to the Strasburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 212, Strasburg, IL 62465 or the Strasburg American Legion Post # 289, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, IL 62465.

Carl was born on October 25, 1931 to Otto and Sophie (Holze) Lading. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, on Nov. 15, 1931 and attended St. Paul's school. He was confirmed in the faith on Sunday, March 25, 1945. He graduated from Strasburg High School with the class of 1949. He was in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and proudly served his country in Japan and Guam during the Korean War. He came home to farm alongside his father and then later with his wife. Carl was an avid bowler playing on the Lutheran League for many years.