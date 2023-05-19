Feb. 10, 1957 - Feb. 3, 2023

MATTOON - Carl Timothy Roy, age 65, of Mattoon, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at his residence.

Memorial services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8975 East County Road 1200 North, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Burial will be at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Tim was born on February 10, 1957, in Mattoon, the son of Clifford Maurice and Margaret Mary (Mohlenhoff) Roy. He married Diana Ebeling on May 30, 1987.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Roy; brother, John Roy; sister, Maureen (Jim) Boothby; stepbrother, Jim (Toby) Hilgenberg and family; stepsister, Kyla Cox (Todd Dutton) and family; extended family: Karl (Linda) Jensen, Matthew (Sophie Magro) and Sarah (C.J.) Reiels, and baby girl Reiels due in August; Jeffrey Miller and Barb Ebeling, Emma and Hannah; and father-in-law, Rudy Ebeling.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Betilou Hilgenberg Roy; stepbrother, Paul Hilgenberg; niece, Noelle Boothby; and mother-in-law, Elaine Ebeling.

Tim spent his life as a farmer. He was a self-proclaimed U of I basketball genius. Tim enjoyed following High School basketball. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Mattoon.

