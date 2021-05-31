SOUTHOLD, New York — Carla Jean Block, daughter of the late William and Miriam Block, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Southold, New York. Carla graduated from the University of North Carolina, attended the NCSU Design School, and earned a Master's degree in graphic design from Pratt Institute. She was skilled as an original oil painter, a graphic designer, a print maker, and a watercolorist.

Ms. Block is survived by her younger sister Cheryl Block and her husband Daniel Steen; her older sister Christina Terrell and her husband Edward Terrell; her niece Elizabeth Terrell; her nephew Edwin Terrell and his daughter Hadley; and her nephew Patrick Roberson and his wife Emily, and their children Margaret and Walt.

Services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the Niche in Dodge Grove Cemetery. Carla loved animals, so contributions to Southold Animal Shelter, PO Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.