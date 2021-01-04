CHARLESTON — Carlton Thomas "Tom" Johns, age 89, of Charleston and formerly of Mattoon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday evening, January 7, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, with Military Rites to be conducted at the close of visitation. Inurnment to be attended by his family will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, Illinois. Charitable gifts in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and left at the visitation or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Tom was born December 23, 1931 in Charleston, Illinois and was the son of the late Tony and Blanche (Dunaway) Johns. He married Marjorie Harris on November 18, 1960 and she preceded him in death on May 16, 1998.

He is survived by three children: Guyla Roberts of Charleston, Phillip Johns and wife, Patty and Suzy Leonard and husband, Tom, all of Mattoon; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three nephews and their families: Willford Hargis of Ashmore, Steve (Goldie) Hargis of Arcola, and Rockford "Roc" Hargis of Charleston. In addition to his parents, and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Martin and a brother, Tony "Bus" Johns.