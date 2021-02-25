TOLEDO — Carol A. Hill, 72 of rural Toledo formerly of Neoga and Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 11:54 AM Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Heartland Senior Living Center of Neoga, Illinois.
She was born September 25, 1948 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of Gerhard and Margaret (Morgan) Brand. She married Jeff L. Hill December 17, 1966 in Mattoon, Illinois. Carol was a retired Bus Driver for the Neoga Community School District in Neoga, Illinois.
Mrs. Hill leaves her husband, Jeff Hill of rural Toledo, Illinois; daughter, Denise Brammer of Illinois; three grandchildren: Frankie, Tyler and Travis Dow; nine great grandchildren and special friend, Donna Farrier. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patty Roderick.
As per Carol's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.
